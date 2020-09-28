Young man jailed, accused of sexually abusing underage girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jayden Bruce, 17, of Abernathy was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday for aggravated sexual assault of a child. On Monday, an arrest warrant provided details.

Police were called on September 20 to a residence in North Lubbock. An underage girl said Bruce, who was a friend of the family, was alone with her in the house.

The warrant then said he exposed himself to her. It said he insisted she touch him. She told police she was frightened and did what she was told.

She said she reminded him of her age, but he went forward anyway. The warrant said he did not have sex with her but made her do sexual things.

Bruce was charged with a legal category of child sexual assault wherein the victim has not yet reached the age of 14.

He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Monday in lieu of a $250,000 bond.