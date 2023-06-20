SLATON, Texas — A 25-year-old man lost his life Saturday in a crash Northwest of Slaton, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday.

DPS said Mason Glenn Wilson of Trent, Texas was driving a pickup truck along Highway 84 just after midnight. DPS said the truck went into the center median and rolled over. Wilson was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he later died, DPS said. DPS said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Conditions were clear and dry, and the posted speed limit was listed by DPS as 75 mph. The DPS crash summary did not say specifically what caused the truck to go into the median.