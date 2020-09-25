Young Texas pastor, wife dead in Lea County crash

TATUM, N.M. — A young couple from West Texas was killed after a double fatal head-on crash in Lea County.

On Thursday, New Mexico State Police responded to U.S. Route 380 near mile marker 220 west of Tatum, New Mexico, to reports of a crash, according to a press release from the New Mexico State Police.

The initial investigation indicated that a Mercedes driven by a man from Albuquerque was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 380 when it crossed the center line and drove head on into westbound traffic striking a Ford Pickup truck carrying a family, the press release said.

The press release said the truck was occupied by a family of five.

Otis Kent “Kenny” Comstock, 35 of Odessa, and Melissa Nicole Comstock, 34, of Odessa, suffered fatal injuries, the press release stated.

According to the press release, their three children ages six, four and one suffered injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

A Facebook post from Crossroads in Odessa said Kenny Comstock was an executive pastor at the church. The Facebook post also said one of the children suffered head injuries but was expected to make a full recovery.

The press release said the driver of the Mercedes suffered injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor and the Comstock family were wearing seatbelts, the press release said.

There was no additional information of those injured.