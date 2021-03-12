Young woman murdered in Lubbock, but with a little help, Haven will lend a hand to other young women

LUBBOCK, Texas– The family of Haven Trevino, to honor her 20th birthday on March 30, asked for donations from the public to support to a local women’s shelter.

Trevino was shot while working at Orlando’s Italian Restaurant in the 6900 block of Indiana Avenue in November 2020. Lubbock Police later identified the shooter as Isaiah Mesa.

Kim Hernandez, Trevino’s aunt, said on her Facebook page that “The Helping Hands of Haven” is a foundation the family of Trevino aspires to grow to honor her memory.

Hernandez, previously spoke with KAMC, KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com saying Trevino was a victim of domestic violence by Mesa and got out of their abusive relationship for her baby.



[images of Haven Trevino provided by Kim Hernandez]

“It is our wish to make a large donation to a women’s shelter in Lubbock in Haven’s name on her birthday March 30th and something we plan to do each year in her memory,” Hernandez said.

The family is asking for items like baby wipes, diapers of all sizes, clothes and anything else that people would be willing to donate.

For more information about the donation, read the full post from Hernandez below: