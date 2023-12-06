LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday provided additional details about the arrests of five teenagers in connection with a shooting that took the life of 14-year-old Zaydrian Valdez early Sunday morning.

LPD previously said the shooting happened near 82nd Street and Highway 87. Officers were initially called to University Medical Center just before 2:15 a.m. for reports of a 14-year-old male who arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Court documents stated Alyssa Gonzales, 18, Angelina Estrada and Dehvin Garcia, both 17, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were at the hospital when officers arrived. All five teens were taken to Metro offices for statements, court records said.

Zaydrian Valdez (Courtesy image)





According to court records, the group was burglarizing vehicles and took two guns from an unlocked vehicle at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of South Loop 289.

“As the vehicle left the area, the stolen firearms were being passed around and looked at by the involved parties,” court documents stated.

While Gonzales was handling one of the stolen guns, court documents stated a round was discharged into Valdez’s seat, and the teen was shot.

After the group got to UMC, court documents stated the 13-year-old took one of the guns and threw it into a field west of the emergency room, then returned to the hospital.

“Gonzales admitted to shooting the gun during her statement,” court documents stated.

Gonzales turned herself in and was charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide. Estrada, Garcia and the 16-year-old were charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Garcia was also charged with Use/Exhibiting a Deadly Weapon. The 13-year-old was charged with Theft of a Firearm, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Tampering with Evidence.