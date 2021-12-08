You’re invited to pictures with mini horses and Santa!

Families of the South Plains community are invited to take pictures with mini horses and Santa, in a unique opportunity provided by Minis and Friends of the South Plains.

For $5 the group will take pictures for families and give them a copy. For $3, families can take selfies.

There will also be Itty and Bitty books for sale, as well as precious stuffed horses and t-shirts.

The group will be at WestTex FCU on Wednesday December 8, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 7802 Indiana. The following Friday, they will be at the WestTex FCU location at 901 Ave. A at the same hours. On Sat. Dec. 11 they will be in Plainview at the Millenium Park on 8th and Broadway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to reach out directly, visit the Minis and Friends South Plains Facebook page here.