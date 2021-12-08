You’re invited to pictures with mini horses and Santa!

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Families of the South Plains community are invited to take pictures with mini horses and Santa, in a unique opportunity provided by Minis and Friends of the South Plains.

For $5 the group will take pictures for families and give them a copy. For $3, families can take selfies.

There will also be Itty and Bitty books for sale, as well as precious stuffed horses and t-shirts.

The group will be at WestTex FCU on Wednesday December 8, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 7802 Indiana. The following Friday, they will be at the WestTex FCU location at 901 Ave. A at the same hours. On Sat. Dec. 11 they will be in Plainview at the Millenium Park on 8th and Broadway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to reach out directly, visit the Minis and Friends South Plains Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar