Ysidro Gutierrez to kick-off campaign for Lubbock County Commissioner on Jan. 10

(Photo provided by the Gutierrez campaign)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Lubbock County commissioner Ysidro Gutierrez will formally kick-off his campaign for Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 3 on Friday, January 10.

The candidate and his staff will host an event at the gazebo in front of the Lubbock County Courthouse at 10:00 a.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside to the chambers of the the Lubbock County Commissioners Court.

Gutierrez previously served as the commissioner for Precinct 3 from 2004-2008 as a Democrat, but he switched to the Republican Party after not seeking re-election.

He ran for second term in 2012 but was defeated by Democrat Lorenzo “Bubba” Sedeño.

Mr. Gutierrez also ran for the District 84 seat in the Texas House of Representatives in 2010 and in the 2016 Lubbock mayoral race.

Two other Republicans, Victor Flores and Cary W. Shaw, are also vying for the Precinct 3 seat.

Precinct 3 covers the northeastern portions of Lubbock County. It includes Idalou and parts of Lubbock, New Deal and Abernathy.

