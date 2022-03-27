LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Lemonade Day via The United Family)

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the YWCA will host a ribbon cutting on Monday, March 28, at 4:00 p.m. to launch preparations for Lubbock’s annual Lemonade Day. The kick-off will take place at the YWCA (“Y on U”) located at 6501 University Ave in Lubbock. Lubbock Lemonade Day occurs on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Mayor Dan Pope will read a proclamation from the City of Lubbock and will be joined by student entrepreneurs, Lemonade Day board members and City Champion Sidney Hopper. The event will highlight preparations for Lemonade Day and is open to interested parents and students to attend and learn more about being involved in the May 7 event. A lemonade toast will culminate the celebration.

(Photo provided in a press release from Lubbock Lemonade Day via The United Family)

WHO:

Lemonade Day Board Members and City Champion Sidney Hopper

Mayor Dan Pope

Lemonade Day sponsors

YWCA representatives

WHAT:

Lemonade Day ribbon cutting and kick-off

WHEN:

Monday, March 28 @ 4:00 p.m.

WHERE:

YWCA (6501 University Ave)

MORE INFORMATION:

https://lemonadeday.org/lubbock

(Press release from Lubbock Lemonade Day via The United Family)