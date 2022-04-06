LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Lemonade Day via The United Family:

The YWCA will host three different Q&A workshops for interested parents and students to attend and learn more about Lemonade Day. All workshops will be hosted on the first three Thursdays of April, with the first workshop hosted on Thursday, April 7 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the YWCA (“Y on the U”) in the Event Room located at 6501 University Ave in Lubbock.

The workshops will provide a chance for students to get registered and ask questions prior to hosting their lemonade stand. The second workshop will occur on Thursday, April 14 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Sun N’ Fun in the Multipurpose Room located at 6204 Elgin Ave in Lubbock. The last workshop will be hosted via zoom on Thursday, April 21 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Bank Loan Day will be on Thursday, April 21 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at First United Bank located at 5802 4th street in Lubbock, prior to the last workshop via zoom. The Big Squeeze is a last chance for students to register and pick up Lemonade Day supplies and it will occur on Saturday, April 30 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Market Street located at 4425 19th Street in Lubbock.

Lemonade Day will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Lemonade Day is a fun, experiential program that teaches kids K-5 how to start, own and operate their very own business: a lemonade stand. Lemonade Day’s program builds self-reliance and financial literacy, and introduces important business and entrepreneurial skills. Children experience a new level of confidence and see new possibilities for their future—as leaders, volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens. Visit https://lemonadeday.org/lubbock for more information about Lubbock Lemonade Day 2022!

