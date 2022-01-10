YWCA of Lubbock announces 2022 Women of Excellence

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the YWCA of Lubbock:

The YWCA of Lubbock will induct ten women into its Women of Excellence Academy on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at a reception and dinner at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center beginning at 6 p.m.

In its 34th year, the Women of Excellence program honors women of Lubbock who have achieved excellence in their careers or professions and whose contributions to business, industry, community organizations and our community are crucial to the success of the same. Including this year’s recipients, the YWCA has honored 291 Women of Excellence since 1989.

Members of the community submit nominations for the prestigious awards and an independent, anonymous panel determines the recipients.

The public is invited to recognize and celebrate the award winners. Individual tickets are available at $125 each, and reserved tables of eight are $1,000 each. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ywcalubbock.org.

2022 Women of Excellence Recipients

SANDRA HARRIS

Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture BETH BRIDGES

Business

Business JANICE MAGNESS

Education

Education COMFORT PRATT

Education

Education KATHERINE WELLS

Government

Government DINA JEFFRIES

Human Services

Human Services ELIZABETH SHARP

Social Justice

Social Justice ASHBY WHITAKER

Youth Leadership

Youth Leadership LYNN SANDERSON

Jane O. Burns Award

Jane O. Burns Award MELINDA PHARIES

Mary Nell Strong Award

(Press release from the YWCA of Lubbock)