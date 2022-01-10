YWCA of Lubbock announces 2022 Women of Excellence

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the YWCA of Lubbock:
The YWCA of Lubbock will induct ten women into its Women of Excellence Academy on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at a reception and dinner at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center beginning at 6 p.m.
In its 34th year, the Women of Excellence program honors women of Lubbock who have achieved excellence in their careers or professions and whose contributions to business, industry, community organizations and our community are crucial to the success of the same. Including this year’s recipients, the YWCA has honored 291 Women of Excellence since 1989.
Members of the community submit nominations for the prestigious awards and an independent, anonymous panel determines the recipients.
The public is invited to recognize and celebrate the award winners. Individual tickets are available at $125 each, and reserved tables of eight are $1,000 each. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ywcalubbock.org.
2022 Women of Excellence Recipients
- SANDRA HARRIS
Arts & Culture
- BETH BRIDGES
Business
- JANICE MAGNESS
Education
- COMFORT PRATT
Education
- KATHERINE WELLS
Government
- DINA JEFFRIES
Human Services
- ELIZABETH SHARP
Social Justice
- ASHBY WHITAKER
Youth Leadership
- LYNN SANDERSON
Jane O. Burns Award
- MELINDA PHARIES
Mary Nell Strong Award
(Press release from the YWCA of Lubbock)