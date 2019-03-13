YWCA of Lubbock hosting 31st Annual Women of Excellence Awards on March 19

The following is a news release from the YWCA of Lubbock:

For over three decades, the YWCA of Lubbock has been honoring the accomplishments and contributions of women across the region through the Women of Excellence Awards. This year’s winners were announced in January and will be celebrated at the special event on Tuesday, March 19th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center from 6:00 – 9:00 pm.

Since 1989, Women of Excellence award recipients have been inspiring others in Lubbock not only with their professional achievements but also with the work they do for others. By promoting women as leaders in Lubbock, the YWCA strives to empower women and their families in order to establish strong role models for future generations.

This year’s program will feature an address from U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington and a special performance by area artist Jenni Dale Lord, with welcoming remarks from this year’s chairwoman, Lynn Sanderson.

The honorees include:

Miss Gabriella Ghandour, Youth Leadership Award

Mrs. Terri Duncan, Mary Nell Strong Community Service Award

Mrs. Karen Thornton, Excellence in Education

Mrs. Melissa Collier, Excellence in Business

Mrs. Brandi Cantrell, Excellence in Religion

Dr. Melinda Schalow, Excellence in Social Justice

Mrs. Rebecca Geist, Excellence in Medicine

Dr. Lisaann Gittner, Excellence in Science

Dr. Annette Sobel, Excellence in Government

Including this year’s recipients, the YWCA of Lubbock has honored 263 extraordinary women in the 31 years of the event including five women with the Jane O. Burns Award and six women with the Mary Nell Strong Community Service Award.

More information regarding the event and ticket availability can be found online at www.YWCALubbock.org or by calling the YWCA of Lubbock at 806-771-0184. We invite the community to join us as we celebrate a new chapter in our long-standing history of women honoring women.

