YWCA of Lubbock hosting event encouraging women to run, vote and lead

The YWCA of Lubbock will be hosting a watch party to kick off a new initiative by Vote Run Lead. RUN/51 is a campaign geared towards getting 51% women representation in America’s state and local offices. This watch party will be the beginning of a new series by the YWCA of Lubbock titled “Girls Just Wanna…”. The series will open up with a conversation about women representation in local and state offices entitled “Girls Just Wanna…Be Represented”.

On Saturday, June 5th at noon, join us for this brown bag event as we collectively watch the live launch at the YWCA on University, 6501 University Avenue. Be the first to hear the never-been-done strategy to shift women’s representation to 51% by 2024 and how you can help.

Get a first look at Vote Run Lead’s powerful video series featuring alumnae in the statehouse right now—including Georgia State Representative Park Cannon, State Senator Jessica Ramos-Gonzalez, and State Senator Patricia Torres-Rey. A panel including Karen Gibson and other local YWCA Women of Excellence Academy members will be on site to answer any questions you may have and provide inspiration.

RSVP not required, but if you know you’ll be there register here.

