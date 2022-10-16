LUBBOCK, Texas — The YWCA of Lubbock scheduled a Week Without Violence, starting Monday (October 17) and going through Friday. A week of events is part of a global movement to end violence against women and girls.
“As a part of our mission to empower women, we felt like it was important to set aside a Week Without Violence where we raise awareness and provide access to information and support,” said Glenda Mathis, YWCA of Lubbock CEO.
The events are listed as follows:
- Shine a Light on Violence. Monday, October 17, Twilight at the YWCA on University. Lighted luminarias will be placed at the YWCA in an effort to shine a light on family violence and raise community awareness.
- Knock Out Violence. Tuesday, October 18, 6-7:30 p.m. at the YWCA on University. Join the YWCA for a self-defense class for women taught by Kristi Wuensche. Owner of 10-10 Defense, Wuensche, is a police offer, tactical trainer and first-degree black belt. Admission is free. Registration is encouraged: ywcalubbock.salsalabs.org
- Imagine a World Without Violence. Wednesday, October 19, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on social media. Join the YWCA of Lubbock as we Imagine a World Without Violence through pictures posted on social media. Drop by the YWCA on University to snap a pic in front of our backdrop or post your own pictures using the hashtags #WWV2022 and #ImagineaWorldWithoutViolence
- Playing it Safe. Thursday, October 20, 6-7:30 p.m.at the YWCA on University. Join us for the YWCA Family Game Night – join us for a night of games (board and video) plus a presentation by Laurie Bruns, Frenship ISD Instructional Technology Coordinator and a panel discussion about cyber-bullying and online violence. Snacks and beverages will be served.
- Foundations for the Future. Friday, October 21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The YWCA encourages community members to read books about recognizing violence and setting boundaries. YWCA Head Start teachers will be reading to our preschool children throughout the day.