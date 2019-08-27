YWCA starting Construction for new Community Center on University Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas — The YWCA announced they will be starting construction for their new community center on Tuesday at the former Kmart located on University Avenue, calling the new facility ‘Y’ on ‘U’ at their ‘Breaking Ground’ event.

Glenda Mathis, CEO of the Lubbock YWCA, said the new community center will also serve as a headquarters.

“Today is the official beginning of construction,” Mathis said.

Mathis said the center will cost $19.9 million dollars and is funded through donations. Mathis said the new center is located at the center of the city and will serve as a one-stop-shop.

“Places to play,” Mathis said. “Places to eat places to take care of your health.”

Mathis said there will be a wellness center, partnering with Covenant Health. There will also be facilities for childcare and financial literacy. There will be a small splash pad.

Mathis said they are not planning to build an indoor pool for this project, but are making space available.

Alex and Cruz Trevino said they look forward to the new facility.

“I’m excited that we’re gonna have one and look at the big size!” Cruz said.

The couple said the community center will allow them to work on their health, and not just for them, but other senior citizens.

“Instead of staying home and laying down, get up and walk and run or jog or whatever they wanna do,” Alex said.

Mathis said construction of the community center should be complete by the end of 2020.