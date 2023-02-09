PHOENIX, Ariz. – The fourth time was the charm for Texas Tech legend Zach Thomas.

The longtime Miami Dolphins linebacker was part of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class announced Thursday during the NFL Honors award show. Thomas is the first Red Raiders selected for induction to the Hall of Fame.

Thomas was a first-team All-Pro five times and second-team twice during his 13-year NFL career. He spent 12 seasons in Miami after the Dolphins drafted him in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft. He spent the final year of his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008.

This year’s selection comes after not receiving the call the three previous years as a finalist.

Zach Thomas honored during his Texas Tech Hall of Fame induction in 2006.

The All-American linebacker was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015. The Pampa High School graduate i also a member of Texas Tech’s Hall of Fame and entered Texas Tech’s Ring of Honor in 2016.

Thomas and the Class of 2023 will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.