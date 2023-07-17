LUBBOCK, Texas — According to an article by NBC Sports, former Texas Tech University (TTU) football player Zach Thomas will open the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame (HOF) induction with a speech.

According to the Pro Football HOF, on August 5th at 12:00 p.m. in Canton, Ohio, the National Football League (NFL) Network will air a one-hour special for the enshrinement of nine players; Zach Thomas, Rondè Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ken Riley, Joe Thomas and DeMarcus Ware.

Zach Thomas was the first Red Raider in program history to be named an inductee into the Pro Football HOF, back in February.

He became a member of the College Football HOF in 2015, as well as the Texas Tech Ring of Honor and HOF, according to an article from texastech.com.

Zach Thomas was drafted in the fifth round in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, and played for them until 2007, the Pro Football HOF said. He next played for the Dallas Cowboys until 2008.

The linebacker’s most memorable moment as a Red Raider, was a game against Texas A&M in 1995. According to texastech.com, Zach Thomas intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown with just 30 seconds left on the clock. This broke the five-year losing streak TTU had to Texas A&M.

According to the Pro Football HOF, players learned of their election when a Hall of Famer knocked on their doors, which will be aired along with the enshrinement.