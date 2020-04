LUBBOCK, Texas -- Lubbock Councilman and co-chair of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force (LERT), Steve Massengale, gives an update on the “Lubbock Safe” guidelines as businesses begin to re-open.

His press conference with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce was scheduled for 2:00 pm Wednesday. Use the video player above to watch live. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.