Lubbock ISD’s Board of Trustees appointed Kristopher Zepeda to serve as the District 5 representative at this morning’s meeting.

Zepeda will serve the remainder of Scot Mayfield’s unexpired term through May 2024. Mayfield resigned this summer.

In addition to more than 15 years of experience as a pharmacist in differing areas, Zepeda has been involved in a variety of professional and civic organizations. In addition to work on the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra board, the leadership team at First United Methodist Church, the American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball, and the Texas Tech University Chancellor’s Council, he also served on the Lubbock ISD Foundation for Excellence board for nine years, including two years as president.

Zepeda’s wife Ivy is employed by Lubbock ISD and they have three children: Lubbock ISD students Sawyer and John Beck, and future Lubbock ISD student Grace.

