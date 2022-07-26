LUBBOCK, Texas- Atmos Energy partnered with Lubbock Habitat for Humanity to bring Zero Net Energy (ZNE) homes to the community, representatives from both groups said on Tuesday.

“We have had a long standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity, and when I had the opportunity to pursue a ZNE home, it was a natural choice for us to reach out to Habitat, said Brandi Price, Vice President of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy.

The ZNE homes will save low-income homeowners hundreds of dollars that would otherwise be allocated to monthly utility bills using high-efficiency systems.

“We couldn’t believe how fortunate we were. [Atmos Energy is] paying for all of the upgrades it takes to build a house this way, which can be up to $150,000,” said Executive Director for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Christy Reeves.

ZNE homeowners would pay approximately $50 each month for all utilities combined- a stark difference from typical energy bills.

“It’s things like using natural gas, high-efficiency appliances for cooking, [laundry] and water heating. It’s upgraded windows [and] roofing,” Price said.

The savings would be crucial to Habitat for Humanity recipients, as some homeowners struggle to keep up with monthly bills.

“I have had to foreclose once and it’s always a possibility,” Reeves explained. “If they can save money on their bills with energy efficiency, then that’s more money they can spend to send their kids to camp- to give their children some of the opportunities that they may never have had themselves.”

Lubbock’s first-ever Zero Net Energy homes will be built this fall during Habitat for Humanity’s Blitz Build.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Blitz Build can sign up here.