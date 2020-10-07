Zip codes near Texas Tech have highest number of coronavirus cases per-capita in city

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Tuesday, six zip codes surrounding Texas Tech University campus had the highest number of coronavirus cases per 1,000 people in Lubbock.

According to data from the City of Lubbock, there were a combined 4,864 COVID-19 cases in the six zip codes around Texas Tech: 79401, 79410, 79411, 79414, 79415 and 79416. A U.S. Census Bureau estimate puts the combined population of those zip codes at just over 95,000, or more than 31 percent of Lubbock’s population.

Original map from City of Lubbock, edited by EverythingLubbock.com

However, according to the data, those zip codes account for just over 37 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lubbock.

The zip code 79401 has the second lowest population in the city with an estimated 8,295 residents. As of Tuesday, 888 of the residents had tested positive for COVID-19, just over 10 percent. There were 107 cases per 1,000 residents, the highest in the city.

The zip code with the second most coronavirus cases per capita was 79410, with 582 of the 10,160 residents testing positive, or 5.7 percent. As of Tuesday, there had been 57 coronavirus cases per 1,000 residents in the zip code.

The median age of the six zip codes is lower than other Lubbock zip codes. The median age in Lubbock is 30.7, but all six of the zip codes around Texas Tech campus have a median age under 30, with the youngest median age being 22.1 in 79401.

The city’s interactive map attributes 562 coronavirus cases to the zip code 79409, which is located on Texas Tech campus. There are no residents who live in that zip code, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, the zip code 79406 – also located on Texas Tech campus — has a population of 6,880.

Overall, as of Tuesday there were 48 total coronavirus cases in Lubbock per every 1,000 residents, while Texas had a per-capita case count of 26.