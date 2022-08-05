LUBBOCK, Texas— A judge will not throw out the confession of Carlos Rodriquez in the murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos, according to the Lubbock County District Attorney.

The defense team for Rodriquez attempted to get his confession thrown out in a Lubbock courtroom on Thursday.

Rodriquez admitted in November 2018 to murdering Campos and was later charged with murder. His defense team argued the confession was obtained by investigators when his attorney was not present.





In court documents, the defense claimed detectives told Rodriquez “he needed to take responsibility or his cycle of getting trouble would continue.” The defense also claimed the detectives lied to Rodriquez about his DNA being on Campos’ body.

“I don’t want to tell my side without legal advice,” the defense team quoted Rodriquez as saying. The defense team said questioning continued, but prosecutors said questioning stopped once Rodriquez was clear about wanting an attorney.

Rodriquez initially waived his right to a lawyer and and took investigators to where Campos’ remains were located.

According to court documents, the prosecution said Rodriquez was a person of interest in the case since 2017. He was already in custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center on separate charges.

While he was in jail, the murder charge was added.

As of Friday, he remained in custody of the Lubbock Detention Center.

