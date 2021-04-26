Zoning change request could bring more parking space to Lubbock’s H-E-B

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

H-E-B Sign 114th & Quaker, H-E-B Lubbock - 1280

An H-E-B sign is seen at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue in Lubbock, Texas. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council will hear a request for a zoning change ordinance to a property in Southwest Lubbock that could add more parking spaces at H-E-B.

The 1.1 acre property is located south of 114th Street and west of Quaker Avenue, in the general area of 114th Street and Savannah Avenue.

Hugo Reed and Associates, Inc. is asking that the property to be rezoned from Central Business District, General (CB-3) to General Retail District (CB-3).

If approved, the request would allow H-E-B to add additional parking on their property.

