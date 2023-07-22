LUBBOCK, Texas — Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas filed a civil rights complaint on behalf of the North and East Lubbock Coalition. The filing was announced Friday but was officially submitted on July 14.

The underlying issue was zoning, according to a press advisory.

“For more than 100 years, the City of Lubbock has concentrated industrial zoning in North and East Lubbock, forcing these majority Hispanic and Black neighborhoods to deal with the problems of living next to heavy industry and its byproducts…,” Legal Aid said in its advisory.

The problems, according to Legal Aid, were pollution, noise, foul smells, stunted commercial development, lower property values and a lower quality of life.

Legal Aid said during the development of Lubbock’s 2040 plan, the city refused to make meaningful and lasting changes.

“Their voices ignored, the North and East Lubbock Coalition recently filed a civil rights complaint under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” Legal Aid said. “Every Lubbock resident in every Lubbock neighborhood deserves the equal protection of the law.”

The coalition wants the city to, among other things, temporarily stop new industrial development within 500 yards of residential areas for East and North Lubbock until more planning is done and install official TCEQ air monitors.

Legal Aid and the North and East Lubbock Coalition scheduled a press conference next week. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the city late in the afternoon for comment. We were unsuccessful at this time, but we will reach out to the city again before the press conference.