(L-R) Dusty Hill, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

HOUSTON– ZZ Top’s longtime bassist, Dusty Hill, died Wednesday at 72, according to TMZ.

Hill passed away at his home in Houston, according to his bandmates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, TMZ reports.

ZZ Top is scheduled to perform at the Buddy Holly Hall in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED STORY: ZZ Top to perform at Buddy Holly Hall for 2 nights in November