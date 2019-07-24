Local Republican Party calls for resignation of Constable Jody Barnes

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock County Republican Party called for the resignation of Lubbock County Precinct 2 Constable Jody Barnes.

In a written report by Greg George, Lubbock County Human Resources Director, Barnes was accused making comments about “Mexicans” and “Africans.”

More specifically, he was accused of saying he could help someone become a can shooter with a gun — as in, someone who can shoot Mexicans and Africans.

The report said when confronted about the comments, Barnes said he was in an interracial marriage with interracial children.

A copy of the report was released by the Lubbock County Republican party with portions blacked out.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Barnes by phone and left him a message to invite comment.

The following is a statement from Steve Evans, Chairman of the Lubbock County Republican Party:

In light of the recent allegations of misconduct directed at Lubbock County Precinct 2 Constable Jody Barnes, as highlighted in the attached Lubbock County Human Resources report and featured in an article posted on lubbocklights.com, the Lubbock County Republican Party hereby condemns the actions of Constable Barnes and calls for his immediate resignation. The Lubbock County Republican Party strives to hold our elected officials accountable and will not tolerate the type of conduct exhibited by Constable Barnes.