Local restaurant reacts to alcohol-to-go Bill receiving initial approval in Texas House

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas House voted to advance a bill that would allow restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages with the purchase of food. At the beginning of the pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott waived regulations to temporarily allow the pickup and delivery of alcohol for restaurants selling food. House Bill 1024 would make this permanent.

Jeremy Waller, owner at Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen, said he is excited about the bill. The restaurant has been offering alcohol-to-go with the purchase of food for months.

“At the beginning it was just… you know we had 20, 30 percent going toward alcohol to go, which was phenomenal,” Waller said.

House Bill 1024 would allow the delivery if alcoholic beverages in a sealed container, and would also apply to private clubs with the proper license.

“Restaurants have done it responsibly and I feel like there haven’t been any negative reason, or any reason at all why we shouldn’t keep up with it,” Waller said.

In a tweet from Gov. Abbott in April of 2020, he seemed to support the movement. In a tweet, he wrote, “From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.”

Waller said alcohol-to-go is an added source of revenue, but also a way to add a classic drink, like a margarita, to your favorite Mexican meal.

“Absolutely. It should pass without a shadow of a doubt,” Waller said.

House Bill 1024 is slated for a third reading tomorrow for house passage. Should the bill pass, it will head to the Texas Senate.