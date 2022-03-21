LUBBOCK, Texas – Team Luke Hope for Minds will have multiple fundraisers throughout the city because March is Brain Injury Awareness Month.

It has been seven months since Luke Siegel, a 15-year-old from Lubbock, passed away after a traumatic brain injury he suffered in 2015. Now, eight restaurants across Lubbock have dedicated a day in March to donate a portion of their proceeds to the nonprofit.

Teddy Jack’s Hub City Grill co-owner, Matt Jordan, said they have held a relationship with the organization for three years. He said joining a fundraiser like this is easy for the business.

“You never want to see children suffer. This foundation provides opportunities for families to have help financially and emotionally with a child going through a brain injury,” Jordan said.

Tim Siegel, Luke’s dad, used to coach Texas Tech tennis for 23 years. He said he’s still coaching, just a different kind of team.

Siegel said, “Every day I’m talking about brain injuries, which takes me back to Luke’s golf cart accident, but I also know that this is what I’m supposed to be doing. It’s my calling now”

The next restaurant to do the same is Stella’s Restaurant this Wednesday. The Lost Cajun will also be holding the fundraiser on March 28 and Blue Sky on March 30.

The Lubbock community is extremely important to the Siegel family, through all the tragedies they have faced.

“There have been times I thought maybe it’s best to move out of Lubbock because of the triggers, but I don’t think I could ever leave a city that’s so supportive of Luke, our family and then our mission Team Luke Hope for Minds,” Siegel said.

Siegel explained that the organization is on track to give out around $1 million to families across the country. All donations go to help with finances, show support, and cover anything that insurance will not. For more information, visit Team Luke Hope for Minds website.