Local Uber drivers impacted by coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ride-sharing is just one of many industries impacted by the coronavirus. Since bars and restaurants have been closed, there have been fewer people needing rides.

Dallas Greer is an Uber driver in Lubbock and has been since December. She said it’s been very different over the past two months.

“You’re already trying to learn something new anyway, and then they throw you a curveball like COVID,” Greer said.

Greer said she had to make adjustments to the way she conducts rides.

“Sanitize everything down, you wear a mask, you wear gloves if you can, just makes the rider feel more comfortable too,” Greer said.

Greer drove passengers around for a few months, and even delivered with UberEats, but she had to “pump the breaks” on that as well.

“I was being the driver for my aunt and uncle who are older, and my mom and dad — and so I wanted to make sure that they were safe,” Greer said.

Now that Texas is reopening some businesses, Greer is hopeful. However, Texas Tech students no longer being around could also affect her ridership.

“It will probably slowly pick back up,” Greer said.

Greer only drove for Uber part time, but lost some of the supplemental income it was bringing along. She also misses some of her riders.

“It’s so neat to see the different people in your own town, like there’s so many people from different countries. You know?” Greer said. “They’re here for school but I had no idea they’re like every other house almost.”

Greer said she isn’t sure how long it will be before she is back on the road once again.