Estacado upsets Coronado 36 – 30.

Next week Estacado plays at Pampa, while Coronado plays at Lubbock Cooper.

Frenship blanks Amarillo 31-0, in their 800th game all-time.

Next week Frenship plays at Wichita Falls Hirschi.

Lubbock Cooper rolls past Andrews 45 – 20.

Next week Lubbock Cooper plays Coronado.

Monterey dominates Odessa High 55 – 13.

Next week Monterey plays Abilene Wylie on Thursday.