Top 10 wanted gang suspect arrested for cocaine possession

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) – The following is a news release from the Texas Anti Gang Center. On 08-30-2019 at approximately 2:30pm the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a TAG Top 10 Most Wanted Gang Fugitive. David Charles Gonzales, 39, AKA “D Lo” was located and arrested by TAG Investigators in the 5700 block of 35th Street. Gonzales was featured on the Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) wanted list due to an outstanding felony warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) in Penalty Group 1 4-200 grams issued by the Pardon and Parole Board. The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Lubbock Police Department assisted in this arrest. The TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.

(This is a news release from TAG)