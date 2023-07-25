LOCKNEY, Texas– Jackson Taylor, a contestant on the show “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” and Lockney native, passed away, according to a social media post on Sunday from the show’s network, INSP.

INSP’s post called Taylor “a true cowboy” and a “fine horseman.” Country music artist and host of the show Trace Adkins called Taylor “a helluva cowboy” and was proud to have known him.

A close family member of Taylor’s told EverythingLubbock.com Jackson passed away following an accident at a rodeo in Moriarty, New Mexico.

The family member also said Jackson “was truly full of life and lived everyday like it was his last.”

Taylor was set to appear on the all-stars season of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. The family member said filming had concluded and had more filming prospects for the future but “unfortunately, he didn’t get to see those through.”

Taylor “loved” be a part of the show because “he got to do what he loved while he was there.”

The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association President, Loren Patterson, extended her condolences to Taylor’s family and said Taylor “rode into a new range.”