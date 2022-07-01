LORENZO, Texas – Laura Barron of Lorenzo is in need of a kidney. Her co-worker turned close friend, Jen Robertson, happens to know a lot of what she’s going through and is trying to help.

Robertson donated a kidney four years ago, and Barron helped raise money for her medical expenses through a benefit softball tournament. Barron never expected that since then, she’d suffer a stroke and now, is needing a kidney herself.

“I didn’t expect anything in return. I did it because I love her and she’s been a great friend,” Barron explained.

However, Robertson is now returning the favor by putting on a benefit golf tournament at the Yoakum County Golf Course on July 10.

For someone who knows quite a bit about kidney donations and how tough that journey is, Robertson said it was a no-brainer for her to step up and take action.

“All the proceeds that we get from that is going to go directly to her to help. We’re hoping we can get the word out you know, maybe we can find her a kidney in the process,” Robertson said.

She added, ”She’s the most caring person that I know, she wears her heart on her sleeve, as you can see, and there’s no one that deserves it more. I just want to bless her like she blessed me because she deserves it.”

While their story is a rare one, it’s one that uniquely stresses the importance of organ donation. Robertson said it was the best and most fulfilling thing she’s ever done. She encouraged anyone to get tested and hopefully, save a life.

To sign up for the golf tournament or just to donate, call the Yoakum County Golf Course at (806)592-2947.