Losing a small city; Businesses on University impacted by TTU students back home

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been several weeks since Texas Tech University has announced all classes would continue online following spring break. On Wednesday, Joseph Felicia, owner of One Guy From Italy, spoke to EverythingLubbock.com about the effects this has posed on their business.

“The population of the campus is the equivalent of a small city, and it’s like the city just became empty all at once,” Felicia said.

In business for more than 40 years, Felicia said most of their business is from Texas Tech. The restaurant is located across the street from the university, and has already seen a drop in sales.

“We are probably at about 25 percent of what we normally do,” Felicia said.

The restaurant is making adjustments to almost every aspect of the way they do business, and it changes daily.

“We are doing curbside, which is something we’ve never done in the past. We don’t really have a curb, we backup to University Avenue,” Felicia said.

The owner added although they use various apps for delivery, it has still impacted their staff.

“We’ve had to lay off several people due to this which is kind of tough,” Felicia said. “Since we’ve been in business, we’ve never laid off one person and it was really tough telling employees that we have to let them go for now.”

Still Felicia is thankful for his employees and loyal customers.

“It’s not uncommon to have grandpa, son and grand kid to come in together,” Felicia said.

On Wednesday, both One Guy locations donated a portion of their calzone sales to Covenant and UMC to help purchase PPE.