LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, June 25 at 4:30 p.m. the Lubbock Police Department will face off against Lubbock Fire and Rescue in a soccer game at PlainsCapital Park to raise funds for the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains.

LPD said in a Facebook post that for each ticket purchased 24 hours before the game, $2 would be donated by the Lubbock Matadors to CACSP.

The LPD versus LFR game will be a pregame for the Matadors versus Irving FC game starting at 7:30 p.m.

According to information from the Matadors website, a block party will occur between the two games at 5:00 p.m. on 70th Street.

There will be food trucks, games, Two Docs beer and live music at the event.

The website also mentioned a post-game party at Buffalo Wild Wings on 8212 University Ave.

Tickets can be purchased on Lubbock Matadors website.