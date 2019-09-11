LPD and local musician work together to bust thieves

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock musician is getting ready to jam again after taking part in a sting operation with Lubbock police to retrieve his stolen music equipment that was taken on Monday.

“I went into Liam Neeson mode,” said Sam Chaote, the musician. “I was checking every Facebook, Craigslist, Twitter page I could think of and then I saw all my stuff about to be sold online.”

That’s when Chaote said he contacted his friend and musician, Drew Cypert, to play as the buyer and have police act as backup. Together, they met the thieves in a United parking lot for the transaction, and claim within 30 seconds police had swooped in to arrest the suspects.

“It was absolutely epic,” Cypert said. “You could just see their souls leave their bodies, and their face turn white. Justice was served!”

Lubbock Police said they were happy to help in this situation, and to always contact them before trying to confront anyone considered suspicious.