LPD arrests suspect in Friday morning deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested David Ruth, 19, on Friday in connection with the deadly shooting on the 200 block of Avenue S that occurred early Friday morning.

In the incident, Darrean Lee Nichols, 17, and Brianna Garza, 18, were shot and drove to a residence on the 1700 block of East 1st Place.

Nichols was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Garza had non-life threatening injuries.

Ruth was previously charged on November 8, 2019 with burglary of a building. On December 23, 2019, he was charged with violating his promise to appear in court.

Related Story: Teen identified in deadly East Lubbock shooting

Red the full release from LPD below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police and TAG Officers arrested 19-year-old David Ruth for the murder of 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols at approximately 5:30 p.m. April 24 in the 200 block of Avenue S.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. April 24, 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols and 18-year-old Brianna Garza were in the 100 block of Avenue M when an altercation occurred. Both Nichols and Garza were shot and drove to a residence in the 1700 block of East 1st Place.

Darrean was transported to UMC by EMS where he was later pronounced deceased. Garza was transported to CMC by a private vehicle but, had non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

Ruth was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is being held on $150,000 bond.