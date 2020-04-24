LPD arrests suspect in Friday morning deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested David Ruth, 19, on Friday in connection with the deadly shooting on the 200 block of Avenue S that occurred early Friday morning.

In the incident, Darrean Lee Nichols, 17, and Brianna Garza, 18, were shot and drove to a residence on the 1700 block of East 1st Place.

Nichols was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Garza had non-life threatening injuries.

Ruth was previously charged on November 8, 2019 with burglary of a building. On December 23, 2019, he was charged with violating his promise to appear in court.

