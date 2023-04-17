LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crime Unit asked for the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect, according to a press release.

LPD said officers were called to business in the 3400 block of Interstate -27 on Thursday, March 30 just before 9:00 a.m.

LPD also said the suspect came into the store and left without paying for his items. He’s believed to be a Hispanic male in his 20’s, around 6 feet tall and between 160 and 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, black hoodie and red pants.

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in a robbery in late March.

Lubbock Police were called to a business in the 3400 block of I-27 on March 30th, 2023 at 8:50 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the suspect entered the store and left without paying for items he picked up while inside. He is believed to be a Hispanic male in his 20’s, about six feet tall and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Pittsburg Pirates baseball hat, a white Reebok shirt, a black hoodie with gray sleeves, red pants, black shoes and a gator style mask with a skull on it.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Trevor Ward at (806) 775-2432.