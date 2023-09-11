Floyd Mitchell as seen in September 2022 on Talking Points (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com learned Police Chief Floyd Mitchell will be the subject of discussion in an executive session of the Lubbock City Council behind closed doors. Official information about his status has not been released.

Mitchell did not yet return an invitation to comment. The executive session starts at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

In July, we reported that abandoned 911 calls doubled from 2020 to 2022. An abandoned call is when the 911 caller hangs up before getting an answer from a dispatcher. The majority of abandoned calls resulted in a successful call back.

However, when the issue was raised in June by the city’s emergency management director, Chief Mitchell indicated it should not be discussed in email or another official document.

The Lubbock Police Department did a major overhaul of administration effective August 26.

Mitchell was named as the sole finalist for Lubbock Chief of Police in October 2019. Prior to Lubbock, he was the Chief of Police in Temple.