LUBBOCK, Texas – May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness month. According to the Lubbock Police Department’s annual report for 2021, four fatalities from traffic crashes involved a motorcycle.

Officers with LPD and the Texas Department of Public Safety say motorcycle safety is a two-way street for both drivers and riders.

Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS said, “A lot of times a driver in the vehicle doesn’t see a motorcycle, since they’re more of a narrow profile. It’s harder to gauge distance and time based on how fast a motorcycle is coming at them.”

Corporal Brooks Jennings is in the motor unit at LPD, and he said for riders, it’s important to be their own advocate. They say being visible is key to being seen by other drivers. Jennings said bright colors and helmets save lives.

“Always be thinking three to five steps ahead as a motorcyclist. Just assume that car is going to pull out in front of you. Be watching for it,” Jennings explained.

Bures suggested checking the weather before going on a ride. He said any rain or windy conditions can really affect a motorcycle on the highway.

Jennings said that one should check the basic things on a motorcycle as one would on a car. “Make sure that it’s in good mechanical condition and ready to go for the ride,” he said.

The 2021 annual report was released in April, so it’s unknown where motorcycle related wrecks stand for 2022.