LPD: Fourth arrest has been made in Dendy murder case

Ivan Fierro, 25, is now in custody and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Robert Dendy. Fierro was at the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit office in downtown Lubbock when investigators and LPD patrol officers served the arrest warrant for murder at approximately 7:15p.m.

Fierro is the 4th person arrested in this investigation. He is currently being booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

