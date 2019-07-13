1  of  2
Breaking News
LPD: Fourth arrest has been made in Dendy murder case LPD says third person arrested in Dendy murder case

LPD: Fourth arrest has been made in Dendy murder case

News

by: Press Release and posted by Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
LPD Lubbock Police Badge Updated v03 720

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Ivan Fierro, 25, is now in custody and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Robert Dendy. Fierro was at the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit office in downtown Lubbock when investigators and LPD patrol officers served the arrest warrant for murder at approximately 7:15p.m. 

Fierro is the 4th person arrested in this investigation.  He is currently being booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. 

(This is a press release from LPD.)

RELATED STORY: LPD says third person arrested in Dendy murder case

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar