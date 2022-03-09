LUBBOCK, Texas – Scammers and all the different ways they can successfully fulfill a scam is nothing new. Those with the Lubbock Police Department have discovered some new trends to be aware of.

By using reverse psychology, scammers are now using one of the biggest online shopping platforms, Amazon, as a way to make people think their account has been hacked. Then they’ll ask for the account information to “fix the problem.”

Lieutenant Brady Cross with LPD said a supervisor at one of the division stations noticed the commonalities and brings these new trends to their attention.

Right now, scamming comes in many different forms.

Lt. Brady said, “They’ll send out a text to too many, many numbers at once. Because you know, the bigger the net you cast, the more potential victims you can get.”

He said they’ve also asked people to share their screen to take over the computer.

“Giving over control of your computer, sharing your screen to an unknown person… It’s not wise,” he said.

He warned that making sure the elderly and children are aware of what red flags to look out for, because they aren’t as technologically savvy.

Some of those red flags include: bad grammar, misspelled words, and any requests to pay through methods like Cash App or Venmo.

While scammers make it seem like completing a payment is urgent, LPD said otherwise.

“If your account has been hacked, of course, you want to get it taken care of quickly. But nothing would be more important than taking the time to make sure you’re doing it right and aren’t going to be a victim of a scam like this,” Lt. Brady said.