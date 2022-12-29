LUBBOCK, Texas – A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com Wednesday from the Lubbock Police Department detailed suspicious wire transfers is now being investigated as fraud.

According to the police report, a user of a laptop was notified by a sudden loud emergency alert that “locked down PC.” The alert told the user to contact a specific Microsoft technical assistance for security management.

Unable to cancel out, the user called the number, and spoke with someone who claimed to be with Microsoft.

The person described in the report as a suspect began working with the user by remote access, telling the user that she had Tiny Banker Trojan Malware. The suspect told the user that her bank accounts were compromised and then contacted someone who claimed to be a Prosperity Bank Manager, who was listed as the second suspect in the report.

Both suspects told the user about several suspicious requests for “transfer of funds” to Russia and China that would have wiped out the user’s savings account.

According to the police report, both suspects convinced the user to complete wire transfers to accounts with fake names that were set up by the “Feds” so that the user’s money could be protected until the accounts could be closed, and new ones opened.

The user later realized after talking with friends that it was a known scam from California.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department to see if there is anything that can be done for other computer users to avoid dangerous situations like these.

LPD stated that this case resembled what’s known as a phishing scam. Phishing scams use emails and text messages with links to trick unsuspecting victims to download malware or provide personal information, which is typically used to obtain online accounts to attempt to deprive the victim of money or more information.

“For the scam to work, someone has to click a link or download malware onto their phone or computer.” LPD said. “So, it’s best to never click on links or download anything sent by email or text from strangers. Never share your social security number, account numbers, credit/debit card numbers and account passwords with anyone you aren’t 100% sure is legitimate.”

LPD said that if something ever looks too good to be true, it probably is. They advised to use your best judgement and follow your instinct.