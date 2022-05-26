LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a May 16th collision in North Lubbock that resulted in the death of 66-year-old Ricardo Ramirez.

Officers were called to the intersection of Boston Avenue and 2nd Place at 5:02 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, they located Ramirez with serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance. Ramirez succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, May 25th.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Ramirez, who was operating a moped, was traveling East in the 2600 block of 2nd Place, when his moped collided with an SUV traveling North in the 200 block of Boston Avenue, driven by 74-year-old Alberto Elizondo.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is on-going.

