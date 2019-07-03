LPD makes arrest in Tuesday morning carjacking and shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Paublo Reyes, 26, is now in custody and charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the early morning carjacking that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department received a report that a male had been shot in the 1300 block of 50th Street. Officers arrived on scene and located 41-year-old Michael McCoy with a gunshot wound. He was taken by EMS to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Officers were advised McCoy was stopped at a light at University Avenue and 50th Street when two armed Hispanic males got into his pickup truck and forced him to drive to an ATM in the 1300 block of 50th. Once there, McCoy attempted to run away. Shots were fired and McCoy was struck. The suspects then left the area in the victim’s pickup truck.

Investigators with LPD’s Persons Crimes Unit, LPD’s Crime Suppression Unit, and the Texas Anti-Gang Center began investigating the aggravated robbery.

At approximately 11 a.m., Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the victim’s pickup truck abandoned in the area of South University Avenue and 124th Street.

As the investigation continued, Paublo Reyes was identified as a possible suspect. By 4 p.m., LPD Crime Suppression investigators located Reyes in the 1500 block of 38th Street. Reyes was brought in for questioning and based on information gathered by detectives, an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery was issued.

Reyes is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

(This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.)

