LPD makes arrest, robbery at gunpoint inside Fast Stop

News
Posted: / Updated:

Images of Tristen Torrez, Kaleb Howard and Aaron Wiley from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Thursday announced three arrests for the robbery of Fast Stop convenience store, 7302 4th Street.

Police previously said, “On August 8 around 9:45 p.m., two armed suspects entered Fast Stop, located at 7302 4th Street, held an employee at gunpoint, and stole money from the cash register and a pack of cigarettes.”

The following is a statement released Thursday afternoon by LPD:

LPD Makes Arrests in Aggravated Robbery

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Major Crimes Unit, with the U.S. Marshals and LPD Patrol, made three arrests in an August 8 aggravated robbery at Fast Stop, located at 7302 4th St.

18-year-old Aaron Wiley and 18-year-old Kaleb Howard were arrested on Sept. 16 for aggravated robbery. 18-year-old Tristen Torrez was arrested today also for aggravated robbery. Each is being held on $200,000 bond.

The public’s assistance through Crime Line tips was crucial to identifying and arresting these individuals.

Related Link: Lubbock Police now searching for third suspect in Fast Stop robbery

Related Link: Store clerk robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in Lubbock

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar