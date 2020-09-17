LPD makes arrest, robbery at gunpoint inside Fast Stop

Images of Tristen Torrez, Kaleb Howard and Aaron Wiley from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Thursday announced three arrests for the robbery of Fast Stop convenience store, 7302 4th Street.

Police previously said, “On August 8 around 9:45 p.m., two armed suspects entered Fast Stop, located at 7302 4th Street, held an employee at gunpoint, and stole money from the cash register and a pack of cigarettes.”

The following is a statement released Thursday afternoon by LPD:

LPD Makes Arrests in Aggravated Robbery

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Major Crimes Unit, with the U.S. Marshals and LPD Patrol, made three arrests in an August 8 aggravated robbery at Fast Stop, located at 7302 4th St.

18-year-old Aaron Wiley and 18-year-old Kaleb Howard were arrested on Sept. 16 for aggravated robbery. 18-year-old Tristen Torrez was arrested today also for aggravated robbery. Each is being held on $200,000 bond.

The public’s assistance through Crime Line tips was crucial to identifying and arresting these individuals.

