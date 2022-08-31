LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died Tuesday following an August 25 evening crash around 7:15 p.m. involving a motorcycle and vehicle at the intersection of Idalou Road and East 16th Street, the Lubbock Police Department said.

Elijah Austin, 84, was eastbound in a pickup truck in the 1600 block of East 16th Street and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Idalou Road.

Justin Norman, 31, was southwest on Idalou Road. Austin entered the intersection and collided with Norman, who was on a motorcycle.

LPD said Norman succumbed to his injuries after being taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Read the full release below:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Thursday evening fatal crash in east Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to the 2000 block of Idalou Road at 7:15 p.m. on August 25th.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the driver of a Chevrolet pick-up, 84-year-old Elijah Austin, was traveling eastbound in the 1600 block of East 16th Street and stopped at a stop sign at the Idalou Road intersection. The driver of a Yamaha motorcycle, 31-year-old Justin Norman, was traveling southwest in the 2000 block of Idalou Road when the Chevrolet pick-up left its stopped position and entered the intersection, colliding with the Yamaha motorcycle.

Norman was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

On August 30th, Norman succumbed to his injuries sustained in the collision.

The investigation is on-going.