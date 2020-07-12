LPD police report provides some new details on Harper murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report made available over the weekend provided new details into the murder case of Maderrick Okeith Harper, 43. Harper was found shot and bleeding in the street Thursday night just before midnight in the 4200 block of Avenue Q.

Police on Friday said, “A Crime Line reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Mederrick Harper.”

But what actually happened? Two press releases from LPD were short on details.

42nd Street and Avenue Q (Nexstar/Staff)

A police report said, “[A motorist] was travelling Northbound in the listed vehicle when he observed [Harper] laying [sic] in the Southbound lanes of the 4200 block of Avenue Q.”

The motorists did a U-turn and came back to where Harper was lying in the street. This same motorist was told there were at least three gunshots, but the person who told him that had not talked to police at the time of the report.

A couple of people did try to perform “life saving measures” on Harper before police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS arrived.

LFR and EMS performed CPR.

An officer wrote in the police report, “I approached [Harper] and observed what appeared to be a gunshot wound on [Harper’s] left, hip area. I observed the wound to [Harper’s] left, hip area to be actively bleeding.”

“EMS and Lubbock Fire placed a tourniquet around [Harper’s] left leg and then placed him on a stretcher,” the police report said.

Harper was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Back in June, Harper was publicly identified as the “person of interest” in a deadly assault case. Samuel Flores was found bleeding in the 800 block of Avenue Q and later died from his injuries.

Harper was not charged with a crime in the Flores case.

As for the shooting death of Harper, police said, “Anyone with information should call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.”