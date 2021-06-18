LPD provides update for overnight deadly crash at 82nd and Frankford

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police provided new information about the deadly crash at 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue from Thursday.

Police were called at 11:19 p.m. Thursday. Police said one person died, one other had serious injuries. Four others were also injured but less seriously, police said.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash between an SUV and a passenger car that occurred at 11:19 p.m. June 17 at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue that left one person dead and several injured. A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound in the 5700 block of 82nd Street, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound in the 8100 block of Frankford Avenue. Both vehicles entered the intersection and they collided. A passenger in the Jeep was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Jeep was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with moderate injuries, and the two other passengers in the Jeep were transported by EMS to University Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported by private vehicle to a clinic with minor injuries and the passenger was transported by EMS to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries. This investigation into this crash is ongoing.