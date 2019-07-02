LPD release update on fatal motorcycle crash from June 29

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department announced officers have located the pickup truck that was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on 19th Street near Avenue S in the early morning of June 29.

The crash killed 24-year-old Robert Macias Jr., according to an LPD statement.

RELATED STORY: Update: LPD investigates fatal motorcycle crash early Saturday morning

Through the investigation process, police determined the motorcycle had rear-ended the pickup truck and the driver fled the scene before officers could arrive, according to the statement.

After canvasing neighborhoods in the area, police said they located the pickup truck in the 2300 block of 28th Street at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the statement, police have identified and made contact with the owner of the pickup truck and the case remains under investigation.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit has located a pickup truck involved in the fatal motorcycle crash on June 29th.

On Saturday, just before 1 a.m., Lubbock police officers responded to a motorcycle crash on 19thStreet near Avenue S. The driver, 24-year-old Robert Macias Jr., was taken by EMS to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

As the investigation continued, detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit were able to determine the motorcycle had rear ended a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck had failed to stop and render aid to Macias and fled the area before officers arrived.

Investigators continued to gather evidence and were able to identify the pickup as an older model Chevrolet. Canvasing different areas, the crash investigators located the involved pickup truck in the 2300 block of 28th Street at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators have identified and made contact with the owner of the pickup truck. The case remains under investigation by the LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit.