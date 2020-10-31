LPD releases name of young man shot and killed in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, Lubbock Police released the name of a shooting victim as Keun Dwight Smith, 17. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene Friday evening in the 6500 block of Avenue T.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Metro Unit Investigating Shooting Homicide

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred shortly before 7:45 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 6500 block of Avenue T.

Officers responded to a call for service for a fight in progress. A dispute occurred at the Garden Apartments, between the two female occupants of an apartment and other female subjects. During the dispute, multiple people arrived on scene. Shortly after, numerous shots were fired and two individuals were struck.

19-year-old Alexses Baiza had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported by EMS to University Medical Center. 17-year-old Keun Dwight Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene.

